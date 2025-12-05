Deep breath... and slow down this Holiday season! Gotta get in the right mindset to ENJOY the Holidays!

Somewhere between the Christmas parties, last-minute gift runs and the pressure to have everything look like a Hallmark movie, we forget the most important part of the Holidays: actually enjoying them!

This year, give yourself permission to slow down. You don’t have to say yes to every invite, the presents don’t need to look like they were wrapped by an elf with a crafting degree, and honestly? No one is going to know if you swapped out the “secret ingredient” in Grandma’s famous sugar cookies because Publix was sold out.

What people will remember is your presence — not your perfection. As the saying goes, “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift — that’s why it’s called the present.”

So take a moment to breathe. Light that pine scented candle, put on your favorite Christmas playlist and just be with the people you love. Make new memories, laugh about the old ones and let your heart find a little stillness in the middle of the chaos.

And if you’re so inclined, this is a beautiful time to get centered and pray — to reconnect with the true reason for the season. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” — Luke 2:11.

Here’s a simple tip: choose one small daily moment to be intentionally present — watching the tree lights, calling someone you miss, sipping cocoa without rushing.

Because at the end of the year, it won’t be the perfect cookies or the perfect parties you remember… it’ll be the peace you allowed yourself to feel.