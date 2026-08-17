Date Ideas For TIRED Couples

overhead view of couple sleeping in bed at home

LOL! This actually made me laugh out loud because I get feeling this way. Busy work weeks and school weeks. Sports and meal making. It’s exhausting. But still important to have “date” time too. So here are some ideas of things TIRED COUPLE can do together:

Couch date anyone? Put phones away and watch movies!

Take a 30 minute walk together. Get some energy flowing and get outdoors for a bit.

Cook a meal together! You have to eat, right?

Do an ice cream date. Run up to your favorite ice cream spot. You don’t have to be out long an can get back to the couch quickly.. lol.

Have a memory lane date! Go through memory boxes and old photos.

Or if you’re REALLY tired just cuddle and take a nap!

💗