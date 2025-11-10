“Dark Showering” is now a thing? My luck, I’d stub my toe or worse!

If soaking in a bubble bath by candlelight sounds too basic for you, there’s a new self-care trend bubbling up—“dark showering.”

The idea? Turn off all the lights, step into total darkness and let your senses “reset.” Supposedly, it helps your body wind down before bed because bright light can signal your brain to stay alert, while low light activates that whole “rest and repair” mode. So basically, it’s a spa-meets-power-outage experience for your inner wellness guru.

Now, while “dark showering” might sound relaxing in theory, let’s be real—it’s also a little hazardous. Slip on a bar of soap and suddenly you’re spending the holidays in a cast!

If you want to dabble, maybe start with a dim nightlight or a flickering candle (watch bumping that too though) before going full Batman. Or better yet, just put your phone down early and swap those harsh lights for warm, amber glow—same sleepy benefits, no broken bones!