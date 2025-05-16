Dancing with the sharks?

A familiar face set to host the show as part of “Shark Week”

dancing shark
By Mike Kruz

Been missing Tom Bergeron from “Dancing with the Stars”? Well... Tom is set to return to host a special for the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week called "Dancing with Sharks, and it’s pretty much what your wildest imagination thinks it is. Shark Week is back July 7th, by the way.

Expert divers and their SHARK PARTNERS will be performing routines created by a, quote, “world-class underwater choreographer.”

Yes... REAL sharks! I am beyond curious what this is gonna look like, but betting that if Left Shark makes an appearance, he’ll pick a Katy Perry song! Hope he’s been working on those moves. Maybe we’ll even get some “Baby Shark” while we’re at it!

Tom even posted an Instagram video with the caption, “See you this summer. It will be fintastic.” Ba-dum-tss!

Check that out below... ⬇️⬇️

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

