Dancing (and singing) in the rain 🌧️

It’s been one of those weeks — the kind where the sky can’t seem to make up its mind and your umbrella becomes your closest companion. But maybe that’s not such a bad thing!

I’m sure you’ve heard, “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain.” The quote, often attributed to writer Vivian Greene, is a reminder that joy isn’t found in perfect weather — it’s found in our response to whatever falls from the sky.

When we choose to “dance in the rain,” we’re really choosing gratitude over frustration, hope over gloom. The Bible also celebrates that kind of faith: “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice” (Philippians 4:4). That verse doesn’t say “when it’s convenient” — it says always.

Maybe the puddles in your driveway aren’t obstacles, but invitations to slow down, laugh a little and let go of what you can’t control.

So the next time the rain starts pouring, instead of complaining about your frizzy hair or soggy shoes, step outside for a second. Feel it. Let it remind you that every storm runs out of rain eventually — and sometimes, the best memories are made when you stop waiting for the sunshine and start splashing in the moment you’re given!