Crank the radio? Podcast? Or... total SILENCE on your commute? Looks like each generation likes it a little differently

Turns out not everyone’s blasting tunes like you or catching up on podcasts during the morning drive!

A new poll says Gen Z—the “Zoomers”—are the most likely to want their commute in total silence. Yep, 55% say they enjoy driving with nothing but their thoughts… which sounds peaceful, unless you’re the poor passenger in that car.

Zoomers also admitted they use the drive to “process” the workday ahead and some even confessed to taking a nap in their car (hopefully not while the engine’s running, please and thank you).

Meanwhile, the generational road trip soundtrack is a mixed bag. Millennials? They’re busy planning their futures, multitasking their way through red lights like it’s a TED Talk on wheels.

Gen X? Still the undisputed kings and queens of car stereos—89% said rocking out to music is their top driving activity.

Sooo... basically, Zoomers want silence, Millennials want productivity and Gen X just wants to crank the volume and roll the windows down!

Is it weird to like it all? It totally depends on my mood!