Couples Re-invent The Registry

Getting married? Have you registered yet?

Maybe you’re thinking of skipping the traditional plates and saucers and asking for cash instead? Can you do that? Wedding etiquette is totally changing and here are some the new ‘rules’ you may not know about:

Wedding registries now reflect modern life

It’s actually okay to ask for cash - but context matters!

Gift registries are now a suggestion, not a rule

Experiences are replacing “stuff” for many couples

This applies to all couples, but with so many people getting married later in life, or doing second weddings, etc.. the new rules may feel a bit refreshing!

Check out more here: