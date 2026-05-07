Could it be more in HOW we use social media, that’s the problem... than social media, itself? Like most anything in life, if you abuse it, it can be toxic

Social media always seems to get blamed for EVERYTHING these days!

Anxiety, stress, bad moods, doom-scrolling at 1 in the morning while convincing yourself your ex is suddenly living a better life than you... But a huge new research review found that completely quitting apps like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok doesn’t automatically improve your mental health the way people assume it will.

Turns out, the real issue may not be social media itself... it’s HOW we use it. If your nightly routine involves getting into political beefs with strangers, comparing your life to influencers on yachts in Greece and spiraling through bad news for three straight hours, well, that’s probably the problem.

But, for plenty of people, social media is also where they stay connected with friends, laugh at dumb videos and unwind for a bit. So maybe the answer isn’t deleting every app... maybe it’s just learning when to log off, before you end up emotionally exhausted over somebody else’s vacation photos... or who they voted for!

Read more here ➡️ PsyPost