Could eye drops replace eyeglasses? Doctors have been developing the new tech

Imagine this: no more digging through your bag for reading glasses, no more awkward squinting at menus in dimly lit restaurants and no more “hold it farther away” tricks! Sound familiar?

Doctors are working on special eye drops that could replace reading glasses altogether. Yep, just a couple drops a day, and you might be able to ditch the specs without even thinking about surgery. Science says the drops help your eyes refocus naturally — like a little reset button for your vision.

Of course, it’s not clear when these miracle drops will actually hit the shelves, but the idea is enough to get us excited.

Between these, drops to delay nearsightedness in kids and Vuity drops that already claim to sharpen close-up vision, it feels like the future of eye care is bottled in tiny little droppers.

The only downside? If you still want to fake “sexy librarian chic,” you’ll have to buy those glasses just for the look! 😉

Read more here ➡️ The Guardian / Science Daily