Continuous Christmas Favorites🎁

105.5 The Dove has been part of your holiday tradition for decades, and we are flipping the switch to officially declare it’s Christmas in Tampa Bay at 8 AM on Friday, November 20th.

We’re also bringing 105.5 The Dove’s $5,000 Christmas Cash BACK again this year—it all begins the moment we flip at 8 AM.

Qualify to win the $5,000 cash grand prize every weekday at 8AM, 10AM, 12PM, 2PM, and 5PM—plus every person who calls in and is qualified gets a pair of Busch Gardens Christmas Town tickets!!

*Huge thanks to Ferman BMW and Busch Gardens for making it all possible ❤