Classic Christmas movies... on the big screen?

Several of our faves are headed back to the theater this season

Santa watching movies
By Mike Kruz

One of our family’s favorite traditions is sitting down at night around the holidays to watch some of our favorite Christmas movies. But this year, we might be upgrading from the couch to the big screen—because some of the most beloved holiday classics are heading back to theaters!

From Elf and The Polar Express to National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, these timeless flicks are lighting up AMC, Regal and Cinemark screens all month long, ready to bring that extra sparkle (and maybe a little popcorn butter) to your holiday season!

If you’ve ever wanted to see Clark Griswold’s light display in full cinematic glory, or feel the Polar Express rumble beneath your seat, now’s your chance!

You can even relive the rom-com magic of Love Actually, the chaos of Gremlins, or the pure nostalgia of A Christmas Story—the way they were meant to be seen.

So grab the family, load them in the Family Truckster and head to your local theater. After all, nothing says “holiday spirit” like hearing Buddy the Elf shout “Santa!” in surround sound.

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

