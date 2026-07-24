For some people this question may be crazy. To others it may be perfectly timed. The question is: have you finished your Christmas shopping yet? 😁😄😬

Christmas in July isn’t just about watching Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies - although that could be wonderful to do on a relaxing and cozy night! It’s also about sales and shopping. And this month (more than others it seems) I’ve heard so much about JULY Black Friday Sales!

Check out deals at places like Macys, Wayfair, and Best Buy! You may actually do some Christmas shopping and get some gifts THIS MONTH! And save money!

And as we go into the weekend if you feel like watching some CHRISTMAS MOVIES check this out:

Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies