Christmas Day a streaming Super Bowl?

Turns out Santa wasn’t the only one working overtime on Christmas Day!
According to Nielsen, Americans streamed a jaw-dropping 55.1 billion minutes of content on December 25 — the biggest single streaming day ever recorded.
Between brand-new episodes of hit shows, can’t-miss live events and (in our house), our FAVORITE Christmas movies, couches across the country turned into command centers as families filled the downtime between gift-opening and eating.
It’s another reminder of how baked-in streaming has become to our holiday traditions. Some people watch football, some watch Christmas movies on repeat and others binge an entire season before dessert.
One thing’s clear: for a lot of Americans, Christmas now comes with Wi-Fi… and a “just one more episode” promise that nobody keeps! 🎄📺
Read more here ➡️ Hollywood Reporter