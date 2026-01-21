Christmas Day a streaming Super Bowl? Looks like all of us were streaming those Christmas movies and more on the 25th!

Turns out Santa wasn’t the only one working overtime on Christmas Day!

According to Nielsen, Americans streamed a jaw-dropping 55.1 billion minutes of content on December 25 — the biggest single streaming day ever recorded.

Between brand-new episodes of hit shows, can’t-miss live events and (in our house), our FAVORITE Christmas movies, couches across the country turned into command centers as families filled the downtime between gift-opening and eating.

It’s another reminder of how baked-in streaming has become to our holiday traditions. Some people watch football, some watch Christmas movies on repeat and others binge an entire season before dessert.

One thing’s clear: for a lot of Americans, Christmas now comes with Wi-Fi… and a “just one more episode” promise that nobody keeps! 🎄📺

