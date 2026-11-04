Chris Harrison Is BACK

Let’s talk about THE VOW!

It’s a new show coming to Fox Nation on 11-11-26 and it will be hosted by Chris Harrison. Yes, that Chris Harrison. Formerly of The Bachelor Francise.

So what I can gather is a guy named Jace Cates will try to find love with one of 10 ladies - that all have similar values.

The 6-episode series will emphasize faith, shared values, family expectations, and a traditional, marriage-minded partnership.

Bachelor alumni Sean and Catherine Lowe will appear on the show to offer advice on building a lasting marriage.

AND THERE ARE 3 CONTESTANTS FROM FLORIDA!

Meet the cast HERE:

Cast of THE VOW