Chris Harrison Is BACK

Chris Harrison plans return to ‘The Bachelor’ after ‘stepping aside’ following controversial interview
By Kristy Knight

Let’s talk about THE VOW!

It’s a new show coming to Fox Nation on 11-11-26 and it will be hosted by Chris Harrison. Yes, that Chris Harrison. Formerly of The Bachelor Francise.

So what I can gather is a guy named Jace Cates will try to find love with one of 10 ladies - that all have similar values.

  • The 6-episode series will emphasize faith, shared values, family expectations, and a traditional, marriage-minded partnership.
  • Bachelor alumni Sean and Catherine Lowe will appear on the show to offer advice on building a lasting marriage.

AND THERE ARE 3 CONTESTANTS FROM FLORIDA!

Meet the cast HERE:

Cast of THE VOW

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