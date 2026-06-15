Choose optimism! It’s good for your soul and could be good for your brain health too! Accentuate the positive

You know, there may be another reason to stay positive besides just feeling better. A new Harvard study followed more than 9,000 adults over age 70 and found that people with a more optimistic outlook were about 15% less likely to develop dementia.

Now, the researchers aren’t saying optimism is a magic cure, but they do believe the way we think can influence how we age. And the good news? Optimism is something we can actually practice and strengthen.

Which gives me hope... because I’ve spent my entire life trying to stay optimistic about my New York Knicks. So if all those years of believing “this is our year” finally paid off on Saturday night, maybe there was a brain-health benefit after all!

Read more here ➡️ Study Finds