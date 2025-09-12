Choose HAPPINESS! 10 ways to achieve it inside!

At the end of the day, we are all seeking happiness, but how do we actually achieve it?

That’s the question Harvard researcher Arthur Brooks has been diving into, finding everyday strategies we can start using right now. Brooks, who teaches an online Harvard course on managing happiness, teamed up with global experts in the science of happiness to identify the most effective — and achievable — practices that truly make a difference.

After consulting with 18 leading experts and reviewing a 2020 study on 68 happiness-boosting behaviors, he narrowed it down to a top 10 list of tried-and-true methods.

The good news? These habits aren’t complicated or out of reach — they’re simple steps that remind us that happiness doesn’t have to be left to chance. From keeping your mind and body active, to spending money on loved ones, to getting out in nature or giving back, each one is about connection — to ourselves, to others, and to something greater.

Even joining a club, checking in on your health, or practicing your faith can create the kind of fulfillment that lasts. At the heart of it all, Brooks says, the important thing is remembering that happiness is not random — it’s something we can actively build, day by day.

So let’s choose happiness! Check out the full story and ALL 10 ways to boost that happiness at the link here ➡️ CNBC