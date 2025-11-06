Chip, chip, cheerio! The top baby names for 2025 are here Most of these names feel very royal

Every year when I was growing up, the top baby name seemed to be my name — Michael! You couldn’t walk into a classroom, a playground, or a Little League dugout without hearing three moms yell “Mike!” and watching half the boys turn around!

But times have changed!

According to the latest list from BabyCenter, the top baby names of 2025 are sticking with modern favorites — Noah and Olivia — both holding onto their crowns for another year. The data comes from more than 350,000 babies born to parents registered on the BabyCenter app, which means it’s spotting trends before the official government list drops.

A few new names have muscled their way into the top 10 — Eliana and Aurora for girls and Luca makes a comeback for the boys — while old standbys like Ava and Leo just barely miss the cut. You’ll also find some fresh faces in the top 100, like Juniper, Oaklynn, Malachi and Arthur.

Honestly? This year’s baby name list feels like it came straight from across the pond — Noah, Olivia, Amelia, Oliver, Charlotte, Arthur... all we’re missing is a royal christening and a spot of tea. Very British, indeed!