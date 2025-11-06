Chip, chip, cheerio! The top baby names for 2025 are here

Most of these names feel very royal

baby names
By Mike Kruz

Every year when I was growing up, the top baby name seemed to be my name — Michael! You couldn’t walk into a classroom, a playground, or a Little League dugout without hearing three moms yell “Mike!” and watching half the boys turn around!

But times have changed!

According to the latest list from BabyCenter, the top baby names of 2025 are sticking with modern favorites — Noah and Olivia — both holding onto their crowns for another year. The data comes from more than 350,000 babies born to parents registered on the BabyCenter app, which means it’s spotting trends before the official government list drops.

A few new names have muscled their way into the top 10 — Eliana and Aurora for girls and Luca makes a comeback for the boys — while old standbys like Ava and Leo just barely miss the cut. You’ll also find some fresh faces in the top 100, like Juniper, Oaklynn, Malachi and Arthur.

Honestly? This year’s baby name list feels like it came straight from across the pond — Noah, Olivia, Amelia, Oliver, Charlotte, Arthur... all we’re missing is a royal christening and a spot of tea. Very British, indeed!

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!