Check Out This Decluttering Guide

Not sure if you’re planning to do any Spring Cleaning this weekend.. but you may want to check this out.

It’s a pretty good list of things to clean out and make space around your house. The article (and check list) breaks it down into categories and places inside your home to tackle:

Bathroom

Bedrooms

Laundry Room

Living Room

Kid’s Spaces

...and they think of everything like go through all those coffee mugs, dish towels, and linens. When was the last time you do a big clean - or clean OUT?

Find out more here:

Decluttering Check List