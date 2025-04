Cheapest and most expensive last minute flights! Finally figure on a (last minute) vacation?

It looks likes procrastinating until the last minute to book a flight can either cost you a lot more or actually save you money, depending on the airline and route.

A new study from Upgraded Points reveals the airlines that offer the least expensive last-minute tickets, with the cheapest airline for last-minute one-way flights being Spirit Airlines, followed by Frontier Airlines, while JetBlue is the most expensive.

Get all the info here ➡️ Upgraded Points