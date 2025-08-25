Case of the Mondays? Grab another cup of coffee! This just in: Coffee found to boost our mood

How’s that Monday going?

Do I even need to ask how you’re feeling?

If the answer is “meh,” I’ve got good news: science says that cup of coffee in your hand isn’t just waking you up — it’s actually making you happier.

A new study out of Europe found that “regular caffeine consumers” immediately reported feeling happier and more enthusiastic after drinking coffee (or another caffeine source).

Even better? That mood boost doesn’t fade instantly — it sticks around for about two and a half hours.

And yes, the effect was most noticeable in the morning. So that first sip of the day? It’s basically liquid sunshine.

But... How Much Is Too Much?

Researchers didn’t offer the “perfect amount” in this study, but previous research suggests:

1 cup every 4 hours can keep you steady.

can keep you steady. 4 cups max per day is the sweet spot (about 300 milligrams of caffeine).

So go ahead, treat yourself to that Monday iced latte — just maybe don’t turn it into a double-digit cup marathon!

Because, let’s be honest: did we really need scientists to tell us that coffee = happiness? Probably not. But it sure feels good to have science back us up while we sip!

Source/read more ➡️ Nature.com / University of Warwick