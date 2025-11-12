Can’t crack open that candy cane without cracking it into pieces?

Who the heck came up with the plastic wrapping for candy canes—and why can’t I open one without snapping it into peppermint confetti? Is NASA sealing these things up?

Every December, millions of us go into battle with a sticky red-and-white booby trap that refuses to budge. But now, someone’s finally done something about it!

Brach’s has released a limited-edition candy cane opener! It looks kind of like a mini lighter and you slide the candy cane in to slice through that impossible wrapper. It’s fast, mess-free and even doubles as a Christmas tree ornament so you can hang it proudly next to the candy stash.

If you want one, they go on sale Monday, November 17th at 7pm at TheCaneOpener.com —$5 gets you the gadget and a box of Brach’s candy canes, which is an amazing deal and it’s not even Black Friday!

Finally, victory over the world’s most frustrating piece of plastic!

