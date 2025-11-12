Can’t crack open that candy cane without cracking it into pieces?

Finally a solution!

Christmas candy cane shortage. File photo. (david Davis/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Mike Kruz

Who the heck came up with the plastic wrapping for candy canes—and why can’t I open one without snapping it into peppermint confetti? Is NASA sealing these things up?

Every December, millions of us go into battle with a sticky red-and-white booby trap that refuses to budge. But now, someone’s finally done something about it!

Brach’s has released a limited-edition candy cane opener! It looks kind of like a mini lighter and you slide the candy cane in to slice through that impossible wrapper. It’s fast, mess-free and even doubles as a Christmas tree ornament so you can hang it proudly next to the candy stash.

If you want one, they go on sale Monday, November 17th at 7pm at TheCaneOpener.com —$5 gets you the gadget and a box of Brach’s candy canes, which is an amazing deal and it’s not even Black Friday!

Finally, victory over the world’s most frustrating piece of plastic!

Read more here ➡️ PR Newswire

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Christmas Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!