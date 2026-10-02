Can’t Believe It’s October! Here’s What We Can Look Forward To Spooky season and so much more

Pumpkins stacked on straw bales, against the background of people strolling through an agricultural fair where the autumn harvest is sold. Shallow depth of field, blurry background.

How is it already October?! This month brings baseball’s postseason, basketball and hockey, plus plenty of new movies and TV to keep our watchlists growing.

Whether you’re cheering on your team or catching up with Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy, your couch could be getting a workout.

And the grand finale? Halloween falls on a Saturday this year!

Plenty of time for costumes, spooky fun and buying candy “for the trick-or-treaters.”

Personally, I’m just checking every bag for quality. It’s a public service!

What’s YOUR favorite part of October? 🎃