“Can you PLEASE put that phone down for ONE minute?!” Devices meant to connect instead can distract

Trying to talk to your kid these days can be a losing battle if technology is nearby, or in this case, in their hand!

According to a new survey, kids under 18 are clutching their phones 52% of the time their parents try to talk to them. And sure, we’re assuming it’s mostly teens — but who knows anymore? Toddlers are out here swiping on Bluey videos on YouTube before they can speak!

The real kicker? It’s not just the kids. Parents say their partners are even worse — glued to a phone 58% of the time during convos. “Did you get that notification that dinner is ready?!”

Only 74% of parents say they’ve had a “device-free” conversation in the past week — meaning a solid quarter of families haven’t gone full analog at all in seven days.

Some are trying though, setting no-phone rules at dinner, on movie nights or during outings (you know, the three times no one wants to talk anyway). Still, 78% of parents are worried about the lack of real talk with their kids.

So next time you’re chatting and someone zones out mid-sentence? Just smile and say, “You got that thing glued in your hand, or are you just avoiding eye contact on purpose?”

Read more here ➡️ Talker Research