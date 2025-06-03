Can we all agree that The Lion King has the BEST Disney soundtrack?

The original “The Lion King” tops a new list for the best Disney soundtrack of all time. It’s followed by “Beauty and the Beast” at #2 and “Aladdin” in third.
Do you agree? It’s hard to argue with as it doesn’t get much better than “The Circle of Life”, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and “Hakuna Matata” ALL on one album!
Check out the top 10 below, from Ranker.com, where you can also go and vote for your fave now!
1. “The Lion King” (1994)
2. “Beauty and the Beast” (1991)
3. “Aladdin” (1992)
4. “The Little Mermaid” (1989)
5. “Tarzan” (1999)
6. “Moana” (2016)
7. “Hercules” (1997)
8. “Mulan" (1998)
9. “Frozen” (2013)
10. “Tangled” (2010)