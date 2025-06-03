Can we all agree that The Lion King has the BEST Disney soundtrack? Readers at Ranker.com seem to think so!

THE LION GUARD - "The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar" - The epic storytelling of Disney's "The Lion King" continues with "The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar," a primetime television movie event premiering SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22 (7:00 p.m., ET/PT) on Disney Channel. (Photo by Disney Junior via Getty Images)

The original “The Lion King” tops a new list for the best Disney soundtrack of all time. It’s followed by “Beauty and the Beast” at #2 and “Aladdin” in third.

Do you agree? It’s hard to argue with as it doesn’t get much better than “The Circle of Life”, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and “Hakuna Matata” ALL on one album!

Check out the top 10 below, from Ranker.com, where you can also go and vote for your fave now!

1. “The Lion King” (1994)

2. “Beauty and the Beast” (1991)

3. “Aladdin” (1992)

4. “The Little Mermaid” (1989)

5. “Tarzan” (1999)

6. “Moana” (2016)

7. “Hercules” (1997)

8. “Mulan" (1998)

9. “Frozen” (2013)

10. “Tangled” (2010)