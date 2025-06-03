Can we all agree that The Lion King has the BEST Disney soundtrack?

Readers at Ranker.com seem to think so!

By Mike Kruz

The original “The Lion King” tops a new list for the best Disney soundtrack of all time.  It’s followed by “Beauty and the Beast”  at #2 and “Aladdin”  in third.

Do you agree? It’s hard to argue with as it doesn’t get much better than “The Circle of Life”, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and “Hakuna Matata” ALL on one album!

Check out the top 10 below, from Ranker.com, where you can also go and vote for your fave now!

1.  “The Lion King” (1994)

2.  “Beauty and the Beast” (1991)

3.  “Aladdin” (1992)

4.  “The Little Mermaid” (1989)

5.  “Tarzan” (1999)

6.  “Moana” (2016)

7.  “Hercules” (1997)

8.  “Mulan" (1998)

9.  “Frozen” (2013)

10.  “Tangled” (2010)

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

