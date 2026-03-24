A border hopping cat gone viral!

Move over international travelers, there’s a new frequent crosser making headlines and he’s got whiskers!

A Canadian cat named Louis Vuitton has gone viral for casually hopping the border between Canada and the U.S. like it’s no big deal. No passport, no paperwork, just a quick stroll over a ditch in northwestern Washington where the “border” is more suggestion than barrier.

His mission? Visiting an American friend and collecting all the pets he can get.

But Louis isn’t just a social butterfly, he’s apparently a tiny, furry smuggler too, known to carry “contraband” like mice, snake, and squirrels across international lines.

His owner says he’s just overly friendly and doesn’t care which country he’s in, as long as there are humans to charm. Honestly, if diplomacy were handled by cats like Louis, things might run a whole lot smoother—and a lot cuter!

See more here ➡️ CBC