Binge-Watching Actually Good for You? 📺

Welcome news with rain in the forecast this weekend...

tv watching
By Mike Kruz

Planning on binging a favorite TV show or movies this weekend? Why not? Science says it may actually help your mental health!

A new study out of the University of Georgia finds that giving in to “just one more episode” isn’t always a bad thing. Researchers say binge-watching, movie marathons, or even binge-reading can make stories stick with us longer — living in our heads well past the credits.

Dr. Joshua Baldwin, who led the study, explains that fans who dive deep into shows are often actively thinking about the stories afterward, building “mental worlds” that can help us cope with stress. Basically, we’re not just zoning out — we’re engaging, remembering and finding comfort in the worlds we love.

Of course, experts say more research is needed and the benefits may depend on why you’re watching. But next time you spend the weekend with your favorite series? You can call it self-care!

Source/Read more here ➡️ Talker

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

