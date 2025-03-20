Big Movies Coming Soon

SNOW WHITE IS THIS WEEKEND!
A Minecraft Movie - Theaters April 4
Another Simple Favor - Prime Video May 1
Thunderbolts - Theaters May 5
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey - Theaters May 9
Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning - Theaters May 23
Ballerina - Theaters June 6
Elio - Theaters June 13
How To Train Your Dragon - Theaters June 13
Jurassic World: Rebirth - Theaters July 2
Superman - Theaters July 11
FREAKIER FRIDAY - THEATERS AUGUST 8!!!!
And so many more: https://deadline.com/lists/2025-movies/freakier-friday-theaters-2025/