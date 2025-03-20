Big Movies Coming Soon

Popcorn (wolfhound911 - stock.adobe.com)
By Kristy Knight

SNOW WHITE IS THIS WEEKEND!

A Minecraft Movie - Theaters April 4

Another Simple Favor - Prime Video May 1

Thunderbolts - Theaters May 5

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey - Theaters May 9

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning - Theaters May 23

Ballerina - Theaters June 6

Elio - Theaters June 13

How To Train Your Dragon - Theaters June 13

Jurassic World: Rebirth - Theaters July 2

Superman - Theaters July 11

FREAKIER FRIDAY - THEATERS AUGUST 8!!!!

And so many more: https://deadline.com/lists/2025-movies/freakier-friday-theaters-2025/


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!