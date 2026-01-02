Big Movies Coming in 2026

Popcorn shortage in theaters for supply chain issues and summer movies
By Kristy Knight

If you love to watch movies and go to the theaters to see movies on the big screen.. this list is for you! 🍿🎥🎞️🍿

There’s lots of anticipation about Scream 7 (with Neve Campbell coming back as Sidney) and The Devil Wears Prada 2 with the original cast!

What about Toy Story 5? AND have you heard about the new Steven Spielberg movie with Emily Blunt called Disclosure Day?

Check out this list and let us know what movies you’re looking forward to..

https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/12/31/26-big-movies-coming-to-theaters-in-2026/

On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!