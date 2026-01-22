Big Baby Names From Popular SHOWS

By Kristy Knight

According to The Bump, big baby names in 2026 are coming from some pretty popular SHOWS! Here are some examples:

Albie (from The White Lotus)

Billy (from Stranger Things)

Cassian (from Andor)

Collins (from Paradise)

Eddie (from Stranger Things)

Kier (from Severance)

Irving (from Severance)

Fisher (from The Summer I Turned Pretty)

Lochlan (from The White Lotus)

Miller (from Adolescence)

*AND there’s also a rise in NATURE names like:

Briar

Cove

Cypress

Juniper

Marigold

Rowan

Stone

Vale

Willow

Wren

Which ones are YOUR favorites!? 🍼

