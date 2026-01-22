Big Baby Names From Popular SHOWS

Stock photo of a baby's feet. YouTube star Stevin John, better known as Blippi, and his fiancée are expecting their first child together.

According to The Bump, big baby names in 2026 are coming from some pretty popular SHOWS! Here are some examples:

Albie (from The White Lotus)

Billy (from Stranger Things)

Cassian (from Andor)

Collins (from Paradise)

Eddie (from Stranger Things)

Kier (from Severance)

Irving (from Severance)

Fisher (from The Summer I Turned Pretty)

Lochlan (from The White Lotus)

Miller (from Adolescence)

*AND there’s also a rise in NATURE names like:

Briar

Cove

Cypress

Juniper

Marigold

Rowan

Stone

Vale

Willow

Wren

Which ones are YOUR favorites!? 🍼