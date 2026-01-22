Big Baby Names From Popular SHOWS

According to The Bump, big baby names in 2026 are coming from some pretty popular SHOWS! Here are some examples:
Albie (from The White Lotus)
Billy (from Stranger Things)
Cassian (from Andor)
Collins (from Paradise)
Eddie (from Stranger Things)
Kier (from Severance)
Irving (from Severance)
Fisher (from The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Lochlan (from The White Lotus)
Miller (from Adolescence)
*AND there’s also a rise in NATURE names like:
Briar
Cove
Cypress
Juniper
Marigold
Rowan
Stone
Vale
Willow
Wren
Which ones are YOUR favorites!? 🍼