Beyond looks, what do you find attractive? Why your voice might be sexier than your looks!

Turns out, being “easy on the eyes” might not be your golden ticket after all!

According to a new study, attraction isn’t just about symmetrical cheekbones or perfect hair—it’s about the whole package.

Researchers tested everything from photos and videos to voice recordings and even body odor (yep, sweaty armpit pads were involved). The verdict? Your looks rank near the bottom when it comes to what makes people swoon.

A great voice, some solid moves and the right vibe apparently do way more heavy lifting than your jawline ever could. Translation: Ryan Gosling might get a head start, but if he sounds like a squeaky toy, game over!

So if you’ve been stressing about your selfie angles, relax! What really matters is the multi-sensory experience—your tone, your presence, and yes, even your scent (but maybe skip the Axe body spray from the 2000s). It’s comforting news for the rest of us who don’t wake up looking like a cologne ad.

Bottom line: attraction is less about being the prettiest face in the room and more about being the total package. And honestly? That’s way more interesting… because a killer sense of humor, paired with the ability to not smell like a gym sock might, just be the ultimate glow-up!

Get the rest of the story here ➡️ NY Post⠀