Best & Worst Cities For Singles (Tampa’s On The BEST List)

Girlfriends (opolja - stock.adobe.com)
By Kristy Knight

Up for meeting someone special this holiday season? Or just enjoying being single, free and having fun with friends? TAMPA’s your city! Check out this list - from WalletHub:

Best Cities for SinglesWorst Cities for Singles
1. Atlanta, GA173. Jackson, MS
2. Las Vegas, NV174. Little Rock, AR
3. Tampa, FL175. Glendale, CA
4. Seattle, WA176. Pembroke Pines, FL
5. Denver, CO177. Grand Prairie, TX
6. Austin, TX178. Port St. Lucie, FL
7. Pittsburgh, PA179. Hialeah, FL
8. Orlando, FL180. Yonkers, NY
9. St. Louis, MO181. Pearl City, HI
10. Portland, OR182. Brownsville, TX
0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Christmas Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!