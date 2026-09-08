Best Places In Florida To Retire

If you live in Palm Harbor - it’s on this list! In fact, it’s in the TOP 5! I was a little surprised by some of the places that made the list.. Sarasota and Clearwater were NOT in the Top 10, that’s different, right?

Here are the TOP 5:

Homosassa Springs

Spring Hill

Palm Coast

Palm Harbor

Naples

Our State is incredibly beautiful, so you can’t go wrong! But if you love to dream about retiring or you’re wondering what part of town to move to and build your life, check out this list according to US News and World Report:

Best Places To Retire In Florida