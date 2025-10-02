The best part of waking up... Scent-based alarm clocks are the new thing!

Waking up in a hotel room to the blaring beep of an alarm clock is basically the opposite of vacation vibes!

Imagine, instead, your morning wake-up call came in the form of bacon gently wafting through the air? Sounds amazing, right?

Well... Holiday Inn Express is currently testing out “scent-based alarm clocks,” and yes — it’s exactly what it sounds like. These dreamy little diffusers release smells like coffee, blueberry muffin or mango at your wake-up time. Basically, it’s aromatherapy meets breakfast buffet!

They’re testing it in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand — so for now, we’ll just be over here in the U.S. waking up to our own disappointment. But don’t worry, this isn’t a cruel tease: the breakfast-y smells are backed up by actual free breakfast at the hotel.

And if you’re the type who could sleep through the scent of an entire Waffle House, they’ve still got wake-up calls and door knocks as a backup. The future of waking up is here — and it smells amazing!

Read more here ➡️ New York Post