Best Foodie Cities

By Kristy Knight

We like food here in Tampa 😋and we made the list!

Actually we made it into the Top 10!

Check out the top cities and let us know your favorite places to go EAT here in Tampa..

Top 20 Foodie Cities in America  
1. Miami, FL 11. Atlanta, GA
2. Portland, OR 12. Denver, CO
3. San Francisco, CA 13. Pittsburgh, PA
4. Seattle, WA 14. St. Louis, MO
5. Orlando, FL 15. Houston, TX
6. Austin, TX 16. Los Angeles, CA
7. Tampa, FL 17. Milwaukee, WI
8. Las Vegas, NV 18. Richmond, VA
9. Sacramento, CA 19. Cincinnati, OH
10. San Diego, CA 20. Washington, DC
