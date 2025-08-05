Best “Disney” prank ever?

Disney Cruise Line’s new ship, the Disney Treasure, docked in its home port of Port Canaveral this morning for the very first time. Following its initial visit to Florida, the Disney Treasure will sail to New York City for a special christening celebration on the evening of November 19, which will be streamed live on the Disney Parks Blog. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

We’ve all seen the couples and families with the matching t-shirts and what not at Disney World. Maybe you’ve even done this for a family reunion or something.

Anyways, this particular outing took a fair amount of planning and strategy ahead of and while on a recent Disney Cruise. It all started in a Facebook group, where women there all arranged to buy their husbands, boyfriends, even sons, the same exact shirt, which was a button-up with the same Disney print.

Well, next, they all arranged to have them wear the same shirt to dinner on the same night (kudos fellas on being agreeable), so imagine how surprised, embarrassed, etc. the guys were when they each entered the room and noticed dozens of other guys wearing the same shirt!

Check out this video below of at least 60 of them dressed alike. Good sports! I kinda dig the shirt too! 😂

