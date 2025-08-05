Best “Disney” prank ever?

Pulling this off was impressive work!

By Mike Kruz

We’ve all seen the couples and families with the matching t-shirts and what not at Disney World. Maybe you’ve even done this for a family reunion or something.

Anyways, this particular outing took a fair amount of planning and strategy ahead of and while on a recent Disney Cruise. It all started in a Facebook group, where women there all arranged to buy their husbands, boyfriends, even sons, the same exact shirt, which was a button-up with the same Disney print.

Well, next, they all arranged to have them wear the same shirt to dinner on the same night (kudos fellas on being agreeable), so imagine how surprised, embarrassed, etc. the guys were when they each entered the room and noticed dozens of other guys wearing the same shirt!

Check out this video below of at least 60 of them dressed alike. Good sports! I kinda dig the shirt too! 😂

Read more here ➡️ Newsweek

