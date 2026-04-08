Best Animated Films

I was talking with a friend today who told me he’s never seen The Lion King! 😮 I know, I know. I told him that he MUST see this movie. Not only is it entertaining for the little ones, but full of wisdom for any age! Just a classic.. and the soundtrack too!

So now that Summer is right around the corner - hard to believe - let’s take a look at some of the best animated movies for the family to watch. Some of my personal favorites are: The Lion King, Ratatouille, Kung Fu Panda, and The Little Mermaid.

Here’s a list of 50 movies for you to check out:

Best Animated Movies

..AND let us know your favorites!