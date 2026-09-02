We all know what RED flags mean when it comes to dating. And of course then there are GREEN flags. Those are the ones we hope for! 😉 But now there are BEIGE flags to keep an eye out for as well!?

Simply put, Beige flags are quirky traits. Unusual traits. Or, boring traits. Beige flags don’t need to good OR bad.

What are some of the red flags you’ve seen in your dating experiences? What are some of the green flags? AND... have you noticed any BEIGHE ones yet? Let us know!

Find out more HERE: Beige Dating Flags