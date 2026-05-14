Beach Packing List

We’re fortunate enough to live in PARADISE and (hopefully) get to enjoy the stunning beaches here in Florida, a lot. I have a bag that I usually bring with me and pack my towel, a change of clothes, water, sunscreen.. and that’s basically it. I’ve lived down here for decades now and the beach (particularly Clearwater Beach) is my happy place. So, I have it down. It’s simple and it works for me.

BUT did you know there’s a whole checklist for beach days and stays!? Wow, have I been doing it all wrong?

I guess it also depends on how many people are coming with you.. and those who are depending on you to pack. If you’re taking kids to the beach, that’s a lot more involved!

Here’s the checklist to compare to what your normal packing for the beach routine looks like:

Beach List