Be still. Be present. Be free.

Take some time this weekend AWAY from those devices

disconnect
By Mike Kruz

In today’s digital age, it feels like our phones have become an extra limb—always within reach, always demanding attention!

But the more we focus on our screens, the less we experience the world right in front of us. Being “present” is more than a buzzword; it’s a lifeline. When we set the phone down, look our loved ones in the eye, or even take in the beauty of a simple sunset, we tap back into the richness of REAL life.

Scripture reminds us: “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). Stillness and presence go hand-in-hand—both invite us to slow down, breathe deeply and live fully in the moment God has given us.

The philosopher Søren Kierkegaard once wrote, “Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.” Read that again... it’s powerful.

That forward motion—the everyday act of truly living—gets lost if our heads are buried in notifications.

This weekend, try to silence the endless phone fixation and be present where your feet are. Whether you’re sharing a meal, laughing with family or just taking in a quiet moment, it honestly takes less effort than the staring, swiping and scrolling on our phones.

Presence is the gift that keeps us connected—to each other, to our surroundings and to our faith.

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!