Be still. Be present. Be free. Take some time this weekend AWAY from those devices

In today’s digital age, it feels like our phones have become an extra limb—always within reach, always demanding attention!

But the more we focus on our screens, the less we experience the world right in front of us. Being “present” is more than a buzzword; it’s a lifeline. When we set the phone down, look our loved ones in the eye, or even take in the beauty of a simple sunset, we tap back into the richness of REAL life.

Scripture reminds us: “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). Stillness and presence go hand-in-hand—both invite us to slow down, breathe deeply and live fully in the moment God has given us.

The philosopher Søren Kierkegaard once wrote, “Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.” Read that again... it’s powerful.

That forward motion—the everyday act of truly living—gets lost if our heads are buried in notifications.

This weekend, try to silence the endless phone fixation and be present where your feet are. Whether you’re sharing a meal, laughing with family or just taking in a quiet moment, it honestly takes less effort than the staring, swiping and scrolling on our phones.

Presence is the gift that keeps us connected—to each other, to our surroundings and to our faith.