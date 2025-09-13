Be the change you wish to see in the world 🌎 How can you and I be a part of the solution?

Woke up this morning, thinking about a quote often attributed to Mahatma Gandhi, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

While that’s more of a paraphrase, the full quote is…

“We but mirror the world. All the tendencies present in the outer world are to be found in the world of our body. If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change.

As a man (or woman) changes his (or her) own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him (or her). This is the divine mystery supreme. A wonderful thing it is and the source of our happiness. We need not wait to see what others do.”

Why do we often wait to be told how to act, feel, think, speak anymore? Why so feeble minded that we allow ourselves to consume and then sometimes also disseminate — so often in places like this — evil thoughts, teachings, rhetoric and hatred, when we know in our heart of hearts, that we shouldn’t?

Be the change that YOU want to see in the world. Don’t try to change the world, change how YOU operate within it.

That is our SUPERPOWER. It can be used for good or for evil.

We can get bogged down in this idea that the world is against us in one way or another. That this construct or that faction is holding us down.

We allow that idea to strip us of the power we have, thinking we are too small to make a difference.

The reality is, WE, you and I, are the WORLD. We make up society. We are the ones who have the power to change the world.

Look in the mirror, decide who YOU are going to be today and try to turn today into tomorrow and the next day… One day at a time.

How are YOU going to react to whatever situations today presents you with?

Change YOURSELF. Change the WORLD!