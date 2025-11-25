Are you and your dog like 2 peas in a pod?

Turns out most dog owners feel their dog shares their personality type

dog and owner
By Mike Kruz

Are you and your dog on the same wavelength? Turns out 74% of dog owners think their pup shares their personality — from being shy and cautious to full-on “don’t talk to me unless you have snacks” energy. Heck... some people even wind up LOOKING like their dog over time!

Meanwhile, extroverts are twice as likely to claim their dog has an outgoing personality… which probably means their dog greets the Amazon driver like he’s a headliner at Ultra Music Festival!

But the real heart-melt moment? The top traits we think we share with our furry besties: being friendly (65%), affectionate (50%), energetic (39%), easygoing (39%) and independent (31%).

So whether you’re the social butterfly or the “I’d rather stay home with my dog” type, chances are your pup is mirroring something about you.

Just… hopefully not the part where you sniff strangers in public! 😂

Read more/Source ➡️ Talker

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

