Are YOU using a washcloth in the shower? Seems like most of us are just using those HANDS!

Me? I’m just grabbing a bar of soap and washing with that in the shower... quick, simple, done! But apparently, even that puts me in the middle of a surprisingly heated hygiene debate.

A viral poll sparked by one woman’s disbelief that her husband skips the washcloth altogether has people rethinking their routines. The results are telling: about half of respondents say they use only their HANDS, while others reach for loofahs and just 17% are still loyal to the classic washcloth. It’s a noticeable shift from what used to feel like a universal habit.

Still, the washcloth crowd is making a strong case for sticking with tradition. They argue it cleans more effectively, uses less body wash, and is gentler than loofahs, which, let’s be honest, don’t always get replaced as often as they should!

The whole debate says a lot about how our daily routines are evolving... faster, simpler and maybe a little less thorough (ick!).

Whether you’re team bar soap, loofah, washcloth, or just your hands, it turns out there’s more than one way to get clean... and plenty of opinions about which way is “right.”

Check out more here ➡️ Reddit.