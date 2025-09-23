Are you a repeat traveler? One-third of us are!

There’s something special about going back to the same place every year. A new survey says a third of Americans are all about “repeat traveling,” and treating their favorite vacation spot like a second home.

Honestly, I get it—there’s comfort in knowing where the best lobster roll can be found, which scenic beach has the softest sand, and yes, even where the extension cord is hiding in the rental house (it’s come in handy for those movie nights in the backyard!).

We love going to Cape Cod with the family! Have been for years. It’s not just a trip—it’s tradition, nostalgia and a whole lot of sandy memories packed into one.

The study found that people stick with familiar spots for the scenery, the food, the ease of planning and that unbeatable “local” feeling you get after visiting enough times.

Plus, repeat travelers save money—spending less than they would on a brand-new destination, probably because they’ve figured out what’s worth it and what isn’t on previous trips!

Beaches top the list of favorite places to return to (sorry, mountains), but the real takeaway? Vacations aren’t just about seeing something new—they’re about reconnecting with places and people that feel like home.

So, do you have a favorite beach or mountain cabin you return to every year?

