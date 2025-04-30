Are you practicing safe GRILLING? Before boy meets grill or girl meets grill, check out these tips

EVERY DAY is a GREAT DAY for a cook out here in Florida! Well... maybe it can get a little dicey once storm season approaches, but I know around the grill is one of my favorite places to be.

But, before you break out that grill and turn on the burners, check out some guidelines for SAFE grilling from Mississippi State University:

For charcoal grills:

Keep the grill away from deck rails, siding, and low-hanging branches. Also keep it away from play areas and high-traffic areas.

Create a “safe zone” of at least three feet in circumference around the grill. Keep children and pets outside of the safe zone.

Use a good-quality lighter and keep it out of reach of children.

Clean fat collection trays often to avoid accidently creating a grease fire.

Apply starter fluid to the coals, then close the container and step back. You want to avoid a flame-up, so be sure to light coals slowly and carefully!

When finished grilling, don’t abandon the grill while it cools. Continue to watch the grill closely. Use water to help cool the coals.

For propane grills:

Before using the grill, check all hoses and connections to make sure there are no leaks. To check leaks, apply a water-and-soap mixture around the hoses and connections. Correct any leaks before cooking.

Double check, and maybe check again, that all gas valves are turned off.

Regularly maintain the grill parts. Clean the burner with a fine bristle brush and replace the briquettes periodically.

Source ➡️ Mississippi State University