Are YOU the PERFECT travel companion?

While you’re packing the car, herding the kids and praying the airport security line moves faster than your uncle after Thanksgiving dinner… a new study just dropped the blueprint for the perfect holiday travel companion.

Spoiler alert: it is absolutely not your four-year-old who needs a snack, a nap and a restroom break every 12 minutes.

According to researchers, the ideal partner-in-travel-crime is cool under pressure, doesn’t melt down when the itinerary shifts and won’t spiral into chaos the moment the gate agent says, “Your flight has been delayed.” (Ahem… looking at you, toddlers and certain grown adults.)

They’re also seasoned travelers—basically the friend who knows the airport better than TSA does—and they’ve got matching priorities: sleep schedule, pace, budget, energy level, all in sync. And the cherry on top? They’re responsible. Like, actually responsible.

Someone who shows up, follows through and won’t derail the whole trip because they “lost their passport at Margaritaville.”

Sure, having a wildcard in the group can make things spicy—but it usually just ends in headaches, group chats full of apologies and someone Venmo-requesting for Uber rides they definitely don’t remember.

Honestly, it’s why it seems much EASIER to just travel solo many times! I’ll meet people when I get there! 😂

