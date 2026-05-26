Are You A Good Friend? 11 Signs

Well.. these 11 signs may show you have some work to do.

Friends are the family we choose.

I’m sure you’ve heard that before. We must value our friendships and take care of them. Sometimes we can take advantage of our crew and not be the best kind of friend we should.

Do you ever feel like you’re falling into that trap? You can turn things around! Are you doing any of these 11 things!? Time to make a change:

You only show up when you need something.

You never initiate.

You make every conversation about you.

You ghost instead of having the hard conversations

AND HERE’S MORE:

11 Signs You May Need To Make A Change