Are YOU getting enough hugs a day? 🤗 Chances are the answer is no

Are YOU getting enough hugs a day? 🤗

Well... according to a viral post, and family therapist Virginia Satir, you might need more than you think.

The rule of thumb? Four hugs a day for survival, eight for maintenance and a whopping twelve for growth.

That might sound like a lot… but when you realize hugs are basically tiny bursts of magic for your body, it starts to make sense.

Science backs it up: hugging can lower cortisol (your stress hormone), slow your heart rate and even help reduce blood pressure. On top of that, it releases oxytocin, the “love hormone,” which helps you feel safe, calm and connected.

In a world that moves fast and stresses us out, a simple hug can be a powerful reset button. So go ahead—hug your friends, your family, your pets… just remember: the best hugs are always the ones that are wanted!! 💛 BRB... gonna take a lap around our office building!

Read more here ➡️ Forbes