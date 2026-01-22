Are you “burping” your house? A new term taking the internet storm, but it’s something we’ve been doing forever

Before you left the house this morning… did you burp it?

Yep, house burping is officially a thing — and congrats, you’ve probably been doing it your whole life without the catchy name. It’s basically opening your doors and windows to kick out stale, funky air and let the fresh stuff in.

Think of it as giving your house a quick stretch and a deep breath. In Germany, they’ve been doing this forever and call it “lüften” (LOOFT-in). Functional? Yes. Fun? Not even close. We’re sticking with house burping!

The pros say timing matters: first thing in the morning, after a shower, after cooking… or immediately after your friends leave.

The good news? You don’t have to go full hurricane mode — ten minutes or less does the trick and can actually help indoor air quality. The bad news? Your energy bill might side-eye you a little. But honestly, fresh air, fewer weird smells, and a happier house? Worth the burp. 💨🏡

