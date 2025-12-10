Are you an introvert, extrovert... or... OTROVERT? A new term might describe the rest of us

Forget introvert vs. extrovert — there’s a new label in town, and it’s kinda blowing people’s minds!

A psychiatrist coined the term “otrovert” in a recent book, and it’s not just a mashup like “ambivert.” “Otro” literally means “other,” and the biggest sign you might be one? You always feel like the odd one out.

Otroverts can be social, friendly, even the life of the party — but they’re more about deep one-on-one connections than fitting neatly into a group. Hmm... this sounds like it could be ME!

The doctor behind the idea says otroverts are independent thinkers who don’t rely on others’ opinions to define them — total free spirits, basically. In fact, he believes most of us start life as otroverts before we’re trained to act more “intro” or “extro.” Yup... this sounds like me...

So if you’ve ever felt like you don’t fully belong in either camp, congrats — you might just be rocking that otrovert energy!

Source/read more here ➡️ LADbible / The Guardian