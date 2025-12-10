Are you an introvert, extrovert... or... OTROVERT?

A new term might describe the rest of us

otrovert
By Mike Kruz

Forget introvert vs. extrovert — there’s a new label in town, and it’s kinda blowing people’s minds!

A psychiatrist coined the term “otrovert” in a recent book, and it’s not just a mashup like “ambivert.” “Otro” literally means “other,” and the biggest sign you might be one? You always feel like the odd one out.

Otroverts can be social, friendly, even the life of the party — but they’re more about deep one-on-one connections than fitting neatly into a group. Hmm... this sounds like it could be ME!

The doctor behind the idea says otroverts are independent thinkers who don’t rely on others’ opinions to define them — total free spirits, basically. In fact, he believes most of us start life as otroverts before we’re trained to act more “intro” or “extro.” Yup... this sounds like me...

So if you’ve ever felt like you don’t fully belong in either camp, congrats — you might just be rocking that otrovert energy!

Source/read more here ➡️ LADbible / The Guardian

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Christmas Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!