Are we REALLY reusing wrapping paper? A surprising number of us are!

Are you a rip-it-open and move on person… or do you carefully peel back the tape like you’re defusing a bomb because you might reuse that wrapping paper next year?

Turns out, you are FAR from alone. A new poll of 30,000 Americans found that a full one-third of us save wrapping paper. About 18% proudly reuse it, while another 16% admit they keep it with good intentions… but rarely actually do anything with it.

So yes—roughly 34% of us are stuffing folded Santa paper into a closet “just in case.”

And if you think this is just something Depression-era grandmas passed down, think again. Younger people are leading the charge.

Only 25% of seniors save wrapping paper, compared to a surprising 44% of people under 30. Women are also more likely to save it than men—38% versus 28%.

So the next time someone side-eyes you for opening a gift like you’re preserving museum artifacts, just know: you’re not cheap… you’re on trend!

Read more/source here ➡️ YouGov